Predators Make Last-Minute Goalie Change vs. Stars
Heading into their season opener, the Nashville Predators were unsure about who would be their starting goalie. In the days leading up to their opening contest against the Dallas Stars, the Predators revealed that star netminder Juuse Saros was dealing with an injury.
To make matters even more questionable for Saros, the Predators recalled third-string goalie Matt Murray.
As the Predators took to the ice for warmups, Scott Wedgewood led the team to the ice, indicating he would be making the start in goal. The Predators remained non-committal to a starting goalie, waiting for warmups to announce a starter.
The 2024-25 season is Wedgewood’s first in Nashville after a little over three years ironically with the Stars. A career backup, the 32-year-old has appeared in 130 NHL games between the Stars, Arizona Coyotes, and New Jersey Devils.
In that time, Wedgewood has picked up a 48-48-22 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 goals against average.
Wedgwood was a third-round draft pick (84th overall) of the Devils in 2010.
Saros says that his lower-body injury is nothing to be too concerned about and he should be back between the pipes in no time. He was a partial participant in the Predators’ most recent practice, but Saros states it’s “nothing crazy.”
Saros is known as one of the best goalies in the NHL and can easily be a contender for the Vezina Trophy. He'll need to quickly return to full health and start putting together a strong season to put his name in that race.
The Predators are seeing Saros already make progress and should be back quickly. After the contest against the Stars, the Predators will travel to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 12.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!