NHL Postpones Hurricanes vs Lightning Game
As part of the aftermath of Hurricane Milton that ripped through Florida, the NHL has postponed a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Saturday, October 12 game was set to be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, but will be played at a later date.
According to the NHL, the game is being moved “amid recovery efforts in the Tampa Bay area.” Hurricane Milton hit South Florida as a category 3 storm and devastated multiple areas of the state.
The effects tragic effects are already being felt around Florida as the storm moves into the Atlantic Ocean.
The Hurricanes and Lightning already have a game scheduled for Friday in Carolina, and that will continue as scheduled. It’s the second half of the back-to-back situation that the NHL has decided to move.
TSN’s Chris Johnston previously reported it is not known how much damage, if any, has occurred at the Lightning’s Amalie Arena. Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, had it’s roof almost completely ripped off by Hurricane Milton.
Previous storms forced cancelations and postponements to multiple NHL preseason games involving the Lightning.
There have been no updates regarding possible postponement of any Florida Panthers games. After their home opener, the Panthers kicked off a four-game road trip.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!