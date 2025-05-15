Red Hot Panthers Defenseman Boosting Free Agent Value
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad's impact on the defending Stanley Cup champions is undeniable. He's on a five-game point streak and has logged at least 21 minutes of ice time in the past three contests. The Panthers ' blue line has rounded into form since he returned from a two-game suspension for a check delivered in the opening round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
With six points over his last five games, Ekblad leads the Panthers from the back end. While he helps the team try to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, something else is happening simultaneously. The 29-year-old defender is boosting his free agency value and locking up a massive contract on the open market.
What that means is that Ekblad is likely playing his final days as a member of the Panthers.
Those final days are part of something special, it seems. Ekblad's second goal of the postseason was an absolute beauty. With the Cats surging, he took a nice feed from winger Sam Reinhart and laced one past Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll. The goal opened the scoring, and the Panthers' rout of the Leafs unfolded.
There's still hope that the Panthers and their former first-overall pick can hammer out a new deal once the season ends. He's spent his entire career in Florida, and the organization is at the apex of the NHL.
However, the fact of the matter is that Ekblad's free agency value is skyrocketing. He will easily command a salary north of $8 million per season on his next deal. It's a salary demand that the Panthers are unlikely to meet. They have nearly $19 million locked up in Seth Jones, Gustav Forsling, Niko Mikkola, and Dmitry Kulikov through next season. Jones and Forsling, who account for $12.75 million of that cap hit, are on the books until at least the summer of 2030.
The Panthers have several pending free agents who will be highly sought after on the open market. Ekblad is at the top of the list, and as he continues his red-hot play in the postseason, the value of his next contract increases.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!