Panthers Extend Coach Paul Maurice
Since arriving in Sunrise in 2022, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has done wonders for the franchise.
After sneaking into the playoffs in his first season, Maurice's Panthers made an improbable run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, even defeating the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in a historic first-round upset. They came up just short, but made it back to the Final last season and this time finished the job with a seven-game win over the Edmonton Oilers. It's the first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and a sign of just how far the team has come in just a few years.
Now, Maurice is staying in Sunrise for years to come as the team announced a multi-year extension for the Stanley Cup champion. His contract was set to expire at the end of this season.
“Paul has resolutely led our organization to unprecedented success during his relatively short tenure in South Florida,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said, per the team's website. “He is a superb communicator and leader for our staff and players, possessing a keen strategic mind for the game. We are excited for Paul and his staff to continue to keep the Florida Panthers as a destination franchise for the foreseeable future.”
Maurice, 57, has been around the league for a very long time, with his 1,855 regular season games coached being second in NHL history behind Scotty Bowman (2,141). He served as the head coach of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes from 1995-2003, the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2006-2008, the Hurricanes again from 2008-2011 and the Winnipeg Jets from 2014-2021. He won his first Stanley Cup in his 26th season as an NHL head coach, the most seasons coached for a first-time champion in league history.
However, that just shows how great of a fit he's been for the Panthers. The roster is perfect for Maurice's coaching style, and their success over the past few years is more than enough proof. It's a no-brainer for the Panthers to keep him around for the long haul.
