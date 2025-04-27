Canadiens Starting Goalie Misses Morning Skate
Montreal Canadiens starting goalie Sam Montembeault exited Game 3 against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury. The Habs managed their first series victory despite the loss of Montembeault, cutting the Caps' lead to 2-1.
The Canadiens have remained silent on Montembeault's status entering Game 4, but their morning skate may have provided an insight. Senior NHL writer Dan Rosen, who is on hand covering the series, shared the update from the Habs' morning skate.
"Sam Montembeault is not on the ice for the Canadiens skate," he wrote. "The goalies are Jakub Dobes and Cayden Primeau."
Montembeault has been the team's rock all season long. He went 31-24-7 in the regular season with a career-best 2.82 goals-against average.
In his absence, the Canadiens will turn to backup rookie Jakub Dobes. He came on in relief of Montembeault in Game 3, allowing one goal on eight shot attempts in nearly 30 minutes of ice time. During the regular season, Dobes turned heads with his impressive debut. In 15 starts this season, he went 7-4-3 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .909 save percentage, and one shutout. He won his first five career NHL starts, which helped fuel the Canadiens' turnaround during the halfway point of the season.
In need of another NHL goalie, the Canadiens recalled Primeau from their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. Laval was the best team in the AHL during the regular season, with Primeau going 21-2-3 with a 1.96 GAA and .927 save percentage. He also has 45 starts in his NHL career, posting a 13-24-7 record.
The injury bug is affecting the Canadiens' forward group in addition to their goaltending. Star winger Patrik Laine was a notable absence from the morning skate. The winger played just 10 minutes in Game 2 and missed Game 3, leaving his status up in the air before Game 4 as well.
