Bruins Organization Sets Sights on Future
The Boston Bruins have finally reached the end of a disastrous 2024-25 season. After their full 82-game slate, the Bruins finished the year with a 33-39-10 record, good for dead last in the Eastern Conference.
It’s been a long time since the Bruins had such a poor season, and everyone within the organization is aware of that. With their 2024-25 campaign reaching a tough conclusion, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs released a statement as the organization looks to quickly get back to their winning ways.
“Over the past decade, hockey operations, on-ice talent, hard work, and commitment brought Bruins hockey to a level of success we are proud of – but we are not satisfied,” Jacobs said in a message to fans. “Our goal of winning another Stanley Cup remains unchanged.”
Jacobs went on to mention that some of the moves they made this season were a way to shift their focus to the future of the organization.
“It’s clear that we have a lot of work to do, and that work is already underway,” Jacobs said. “Despite how difficult it has been to say goodbye to some of our most beloved Bruins this season, these decisions were rooted in the best interests of the future of our franchise.”
The most notable shift to the future came when the Bruins traded away 16-year veteran and captain Brad Marchand. A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins, Marchand was a fan-favorite and loved throughout the organization.
Marchand is one of the best and most notable players in Bruins history, but the team felt he wouldn’t fit with their plans of building for the future.
The Bruins have 11 selections in the first three round of the next three NHL drafts. They plan on using those picks to bring in young talent with the hope of brining the Stanley Cup back to Boston.
“Together with our hockey operations leaders, we are actively preparing for the NHL Draft and anticipate a top-tier selection with more draft capital in hand than we have had in recent years,” Jacobs said. “We are also eager to bolster our roster through free agency and open the door for some of our young prospects to take the next steps in their development.”
It's going to be a fascinating offseason in Boston as the Bruins look to build a successful team around the likes of David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Charlie McAvoy. There’s no guarantee they will be a playoff team again in 2025-26, but they are looking to lay the groundwork for what they hope is years of Stanley Cup contention.
