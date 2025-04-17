Rangers Championship Window Closed and Locked
The New York Rangers missed the postseason in 2025, marking a complete reversal from their deep playoff run the previous year. This campaign was an abject failure for the franchise, and it's clear that changes are needed to turn things around.
The exact changes needed are not obvious, making the issue for the Rangers even greater. The franchise has questions regarding the roster, the head coach, the general manager, and their future championship potential. What remains obvious is that New York sees itself as a Stanley Cup-caliber organization and will try to improve and compete next season.
It's a noble endeavor, but a fool's errand. The window for contending has closed and locked in New York, and that won't change until the core is rebuilt.
In a recent article from RG, a source told Jim Biringer that the Rangers will be aggressive this summer. The goal is to do whatever it takes to remake this roster and return to the postseason.
"They are probably not going to change course in terms of the roster construction and what they’re trying to build,” the source stated. “They’ll continue to be aggressive. It’s clear they are in a win-now window for how they believe it to be."
Last summer, that was a perfectly valid plan. The team was riding high, one of the best in the Eastern Conference, and a likely challenger to dethrone the Florida Panthers. Things were looking up for multiple key players. Alex Lafreniere recorded the best offensive season of his career. K'Andre Miller looked like a top-pairing defenseman poised to break out even more. The biggest problem facing the organization was how much they would pay star goalie Igor Shesterkin.
That's not the case one year later. If anything, the team's closer to a rebuild than a championship.
The Rangers' roster is lost in the wilderness. Over the past season, they've shipped out three young players — Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, and Victor Mancini — who could help a winning team in the right roles. Lafreniere and Miller regressed. Miller is a restricted free agent along with 24-year-old defender Zac Jones. There's no superstar in the group.
Their team is led by Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox. Fox is an elite defenseman, and Panaris just produced 89 points in 79 games. The veteran winger is entering the final season of his current deal and will turn 34 at the beginning of the 2025-2026 campaign. What does his next deal look like, and do the Rangers think he can be the top offensive option on a Stanley Cup roster?
Aside from Panarin, the offense is fueled by multiple other veterans over 30 years old. Forwards JT Miller, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider account for over $28 million of the team's salary cap through next season. Each player can perform and produce, but that hasn't translated into any championships.
Being in a big market like New York, excellence is demanded and there are consequences when it is not met. It adds endless pressure to the team, coach, and management, but it doesn't change the reality of the situation. The Rangers' collapse this year was not a fluke, it was a revelation. This organization must accept that this core's championship window is shut and sealed.
