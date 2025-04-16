Capitals Sign Bottom-Six Forward to Contract Extension
It's a good time to be a member of the Washington Capitals.
After barely sneaking into the playoffs last season, the Capitals have taken the league by storm to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Alex Ovechkin has been incredible on his way to breaking the NHL's all-time goals record earlier this month, but make no mistake, this has been a complete team effort.
Along the way, Washington has rewarded its own players handsomely, signing the likes of Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren and Jakob Chychrun to lucrative extensions since the calendar turned to 2025.
Now, Nic Dowd is the latest to join that club. The Capitals announced on Wednesday afternoon that they've signed their crucial fourth-line center to a two-year, $6 million extension ($3 million AAV).
"Nic has been an integral member of our team, both on the ice and in our leadership group, and we are excited to extend his contract for an additional two years," general manager Chris Patrick said, per the team's website. "During his time in Washington, Nic has proven to be a consistent and reliable two-way player who can be trusted in all situations. This signing solidifies our depth at the critical center position as we move forward. Off the ice, Nic has been a consummate professional and has made significant contributions to our community through his charitable efforts."
Dowd, 34, has already set a new career-high in points with 27 (14 goals, 13 assists) in 81 games this season. The Huntsville, Ala. native has also been excellent on the penalty kill, averaging 2:35 of shorthanded ice time per game.
Dowd was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has 176 points (84 goals, 92 assists) in 581 NHL games with the Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Capitals.
