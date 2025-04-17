Hurricanes Forward Primed for Revenge Tour
The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will meet in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This will be the sixth time the two organizations meet in the postseason, with the Hurricanes winning four of the previous five.
The Devils’ failures against the Hurricanes in the postseason are an intimidating obstacle to overcome. To make matters worse, this will be the first time that Carolina forward Taylor Hall will face his former team in the playoffs.
Devils fans are very familiar with Hall. The veteran winger recorded his best season ever and captured a Hart Memorial Trophy with New Jersey in 2017-2018. He scored 39 goals, added 54 assists, and finished with 93 points.
For a brief stint, Hall was an MVP-level forward for the Devils. In the years since, he’s bounced to other organizations, but landed in Carolina before this year’s trade deadline. He’s been a valuable addition to the Canes since joining. In 30 games with the team, he has nine goals and seven assists for 16 points.
For the Hurricanes forward, this is an opportunity for a revenge tour. The circumstances are becoming perfect for him to be a standout performer. The Canes need a reliable secondary scoring presence in the opening round and beyond, something Hall can certainly do. He and forwards like Jack Roslovic and Logan Stankoven are facing heavy pressure to produce in the postseason to supplement the team's top forward group of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis.
Hall is also a veteran seeking his first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Hurricanes advanced past the first round in five of the past six years and have been to the conference finals twice in the past six postseasons. They are right on the verge of reaching the Finals, and consistent production from a veteran like Hall is the perfect addition for a long playoff push.
The Devils are the first step, and Taylor Hall is in position to strike. If the Hurricanes advance, Hall's performance will be crucial. His revenge tour could lead Carolina past New Jersey and into the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
