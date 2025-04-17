Flames Exceed Expectations Despite Elimination
The Calgary Flames have been playing with house money all season, but in a weird way, that almost makes it more heartbreaking that they made it so close.
Calgary was eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night after both the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues won their respective games to clinch the two Western Conference wild card spots.
Perhaps even more upsetting is the fact that the Flames came back to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout later in the night. So if just one the Wild or Blues lost - likely the former as they trailed the Anaheim Ducks with just seconds left in regulation - the Flames would've lived to fight another day.
Still, it's important to keep things in perspective, and when looking at the big picture, the Flames have had a great season despite not making the playoffs.
Remember, Calgary had no expectations whatsoever heading into the season, as general manager Craig Conroy even saying it would be a retooling year. For a team in the Flames' position to remain in contention until essentially the very end of the season, missing the playoffs by two points at most, is pretty impressive.
It's also been exciting to watch a new young core develop in real time. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf has been excellent this season, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average to establish himself as the future in net. Young skaters such as 22-year-old Matthew Coronato, 23-year-old Connor Zary, 25-year-old Martin Pospisil and 24-year-old Kevin Bahl all came into their own as well.
Even the veterans have had great seasons. Nazem Kadri, 34, scored a career-high 33 goals this year, while Jonathan Huberdeau, 31, has had his best year in Calgary with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists). Huberdeau likely won't return to his Florida Panthers form, but the fact that he's rebounded and is playing with much more confidence is great to see.
Sure, this team is far from perfect. The Flames are 30th in scoring and their special teams are below-average at best.
Considering the circumstances, however, the Flames have much to be proud of this season.
