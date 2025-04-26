Hurricanes Finalize Contract With Top Prospect
A little over a week after leaving Russia to join the Carolina Hurricanes, top defensive prospect Alexander Nikishin has officially finalized an NHL contract. Nikishin joined the Hurricanes and was in the process of getting a deal finished, but the team never got it registered with the league.
According to Walt Ruff, the Hurricanes have registered Nikishin’s contract with the NHL and he is officially eligible to hit the ice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In a statement from Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky, the Hurricanes held off on registering the contract, considering the option to briefly send Nikishin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).
The Hurricanes hoped to give Nikishin some time to warmup to the North American game, but with the Wolves already bounced from the AHL Playoffs, they never got the chance.
“We had agreed with his agents to keep the options open for Alex to potentially play a game in Chicago at some point,” Tulsky said. “But with their season now over, it makes sense to officially register an NHL contract for him, and we are excited for his future with the team.”
The Hurricanes are up 2-1 in their opening-round series against the New Jersey Devils, but could get a huge boost if Nikishin hits the ice and plays like he did in Russia.
In 61 games this past season, Nikishin scored 46 points (17G-29A) with SKA St. Peterburg.
The wait to finalize his contract reportedly didn’t sit well with Nikishin’s agents. Alexander Chernykh told a Russian outlet that if things didn’t get figured out soon a trade request would be considered.
Chernykh also threw the Hurricanes front office under the bus for not being a well-run organization.
Regardless of the drama or what agents think of the Hurricanes, Nikishin has his contract and can finally suit up in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!