Capitals and Canadiens Forwards Fined for Bench Brawl
Tempers boiled over as the second period came to a close in Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals. While the Canadiens and Capitals were leaving the ice, a huge melee broke out between the two teams with Josh Anderson and Tom Wilson taking center stage.
The two grappled near the boards when they eventually spilled into the Capitals bench. With an official still trying to pry them apart, Anderson and Wilson continued to throw punches at each other away from the ice surface.
Anderson and Wilson were both given misconducts, but the league determined that wasn’t enough of a punishment. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that both Anderson and Wilson have been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Capitals entered Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, but the Canadiens took a victory to keep the opening-round series interesting.
As the Canadiens finally started departing the ice, Wilson continued barking at his opponents giving meme-worth crying faces. Wilson is a fan-favorite on the Capitals roster, with his physicality and personality being a big reason for the attention.
Anderson and Wilson have crossed paths before through the course of their careers, with the playoffs pushing the two to a new limit. The brawling did not continue into the third period, but tensions have certainly hit new levels between the two teams.
With a 2-1 series lead for the Capitals, there are at least two games left between them and the Canadiens. For those that like old-school hockey, they are sure to enjoy the fireworks that could be on the horizon in this series.