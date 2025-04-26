Panthers Expect Captain to Play in Game 3
The Florida Panthers shared positive injury news ahead of their Game 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After their captain, Aleksander Barkov, took a massive hit from Lightning forward Brandon Hagel. The hit earned Hagel a one-game suspension and put Barkov's status in question for the series.
Following the Panthers' morning skate, however, their head coach sounded optimistic about Barkov's chance of playing. Speaking to the media, Paul Maurice didn't confirm Barkov would play, but issued an encouraging update.
“He has to take warmups,” Maurice said. “He has to get through it. We think he’s good."
That last sentence is the telling one from the Panthers' HC. In a critical game where the team can take complete control of the series, it would take a considerable injury to keep their captain off the ice. Even a devastating check like the one Barkov absorbed can't keep him down.
The Panthers and Lightning meet for an afternoon showdown as the series returns to Sunrise, Florida. The defending Stanley Cup champions are hoping to earn a 3-0 series lead after Game 3.
The Panthers are also set to get a boost with the return of top defender Aaron Ekblad. It's been nearly two months since he last played for the team. A violation of the NHL/NHLPA's Performance Enhancing Substances Program landed Ekblad a 20-game suspension that kept him out of the final stretch of the regular season and the first two games of the series.
With the Panthers up 2-0 in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, having Ekblad return and Barkov in the lineup is critical. The Lightning are hoping they can reach their own next level and start fighting back in this series. In the meantime, the Battle of Florida remains firmly in the Panthers' favor,.
