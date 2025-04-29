Panthers Defenseman Fined for Incident Against Lightning
Tensions hit new levels in the Battle of Florida during Game 4 of the first round playoff series against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. While Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad is set to have a hearing for a forearm hit against Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, another Panthers defenseman has been given a fine for his own incident.
The NHL Department of Player Safety handed out a $5,000 fine to Panthers blue liner Niko Mikkola for a boarding incident against Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons.
Early in the third period, Mikkola and Girgensons were battling for the puck in the corner when Girgensons fell to his knees, facing the boards. While seeing Girgensons in a prone position, Mikkola threw another big hit to the Lightning’s forward’s back, forcing his head into the wall.
Mikkola was given a five-minute major penalty on the play and a 10-minute game misconduct.
The Lightning were winning 2-1 at the time of the incident, but the Panthers roared back for a 4-2 win, taking a 3-1 series lead.
Mikkola is lucky to not have a hearing for a possible like Ekblad. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is tired of always having to answer questions regarding the Panthers and their questionable on-ice actions.
This is not the first time Mikkola has been fined this season. About a month ago, Mikkola was fined for an incident against the Montreal Canadiens that saw him fire a puck towards unsuspecting Canadiens players as time ticked off the clock.
Fireworks have already popped off between the Panthers and Lightning, and with Tampa Bay on the brink of elimination, Game 5 is sure to be another intense battle.
