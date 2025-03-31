Panthers Defenseman Fined for Incident Against Canadiens
As the final buzzer rang, the Montreal Canadiens sealed a big 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers, keeping their playoff hopes alive. At the same time, however, Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola let go a long distance shot through numerous unsuspecting Canadiens players towards goalie Sam Montembeault.
With nothing but zeros on the clock, a scrum between both teams ensued with the Panthers’ defenseman being given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a misconduct. Despite the game being over, Mikkola left the ice with 12 penalty minutes.
The league reviewed the situation and deemed his actions worthy of supplemental discipline. The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Mikkola $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
At the time of the incident, the Panthers were down by multiple goals so it’s not like Mikkola was taking a strategic shot on goal. The shot almost struck Canadiens defenseman David Savard in the upper-body/head area. Savard was luckily watching Mikkola the entire time and saw the puck coming at him.
Immediately after letting the slap shot go in his own zone, multiple Canadiens players rushed to Mikkola. An official also rushed to an dragged Mikkola away from a flurry of fists and punches.
Mikkola was swiftly pushed off the ice and onto the Panthers’ bench by the official. Before heading down the tunnel to his locker room, Mikkola stayed on the bench barking at a few Canadiens players.
The Panthers and Canadiens meet again on Tuesday, likely with higher tensions following this incident.
