Panthers HC Defends Hit from Sam Bennett
Tensions didn’t run too high in Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, but there is already a fair bit of controversy. About halfway through their victory over the Panthers, the Maple Leafs pulled starting goalie Anthony Stolarz following multiple instances of possible head injuries.
One of those instances was when Panthers forward Sam Bennett appeared to lay an elbow/forearm into Stolarz’s head. While he briefly remained in the game and Bennett was not penalized on the play, Stolarz eventually left after vomiting on the bench and needed stretchered to a local hospital.
With no extra supplementary discipline expected against Bennett, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice defended one of his star players. Maurice noted that Stolarz is a former Panther and won the Stanley Cup with them less than a year ago.
"Most of this for me is tempered by the fact that Stolie is one of our guys,” Maurice said. “We love that guy. If I had thought that Sam had crossed the line or an edge, I'd probably be more careful with my words. I just didn't think it happened."
Stolarz may have only been with the Panthers for one season, but winning the Cup together forms an immediate and everlasting bond. Everyone’s names sit side-by-side on the Cup forever, linking everyone almost as a family.
Maurice firmly believes that the incident between Bennett and Stolarz was a complete accident knowing that the two have that previous bond.
Despite the friendship between the two players, there has been plenty of heat thrown Bennett’s way. Bennett has a documented history of questionable hits that have been resurfaced in the wake of his latest incident.
"I've seen every hit that Sam Bennett's thrown since he was 12 years old on TV this morning,” Maurice said.
Both the Maple Leafs and the Panthers plan on putting this incident behind them as they have bigger things to worry about. For the Maple Leafs, it’s their 1-0 lead in the series. For the Panthers, it’s finding a way back to even the series before heading to Florida.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!