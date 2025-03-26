Panthers Set Target for Brad Marchand Debut
The Boston Bruins shook the hockey world when they traded their captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers as the deadline. It was a clear sign of the Bruins waving the white flag on the season, but also an indication that the Panthers are shooting for another Stanley Cup.
Despite the big trade, Marchand is yet to play a game with the Panthers. An upper-body injury suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins has had Marchand on the shelf for almost a month.
The next time Marchand hits the ice in game action, it will be his first time with the Panthers, and that long wait may soon be over. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice stated that the Friday meeting with the Utah Hockey Club is being targeted as Marchand’s return date.
It’s not set in stone, but a lot of signs are pointing to Marchand making his Panthers debut against Utah in Florida.
The Panthers are in the midst of a rare four-day break in late-March as the final push for the playoffs heats up. The Panthers are in pretty good position when it comes to making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are looking to secure the top spot in the Atlantic Division.
Getting Marchand acclimated to the lineup and building that chemistry as quickly as possible could be crucial for their chase of back-to-back championships.
Everyone has already gotten a taste of Marchand with the Panthers in practice and media availabilities, but no one has seen the full picture yet.
To this point, Marchand has only played with the Bruins through his 16-year NHL career. When the Panthers are fully healthy, they’re going to be tough to handle.
Between pests Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, and skill guys like Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Sergei Bobrovski, the Panthers aren’t going to be easy competition.
