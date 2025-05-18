NHL's President's Trophy Curse Lives on With Jets Loss
The Winnipeg Jets saw their season come to an end in a Game 6 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. Heading into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, things felt different for the Jets; they seemed primed to shed their label as postseason failures as President’s Trophy winners with a superstar goalie in net.
Not only did playoff demons return for superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but the Jets also extended a lengthy streak in the NHL. For the 12th straight year, the winner of the President’s Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team will not go on to win the Stanley Cup.
The last time the President’s Trophy winner went on to win the Cup was the Chicago Blackhawks during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
Winning the President’s Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season is something that has only happened eight times since it was first handed out in 1986, and just twice since 2004-05 lockout.
The only other team besides the 2012-23 Blackhawks to win President’s Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season since the lockout is the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings.
The Red Wings hold the record for most President’s Trophy victories with six and are the only team to pair their top regular season with a Stanley Cup run more than once. On top of their 2007-08 run, they also couldn’t be stopped during the 2001-02 season.
This current run of President’s Trophy winners struggling in the playoffs has almost turned into a curse in the NHL. Top regular season teams historically struggle in the playoffs, and the Jets were no different this year.
After a 56-22-4 record for 116 standings points, the best season in their franchise’s history, the Jets sealed the President’s Trophy. That will be the only trophy the 2024-25 Jets take home, after failing to make it out of the second round.
Prior to the creation of the President’s Trophy, it was far more common for the NHL’s regular season champions to go on and win the Stanley Cup. Ever since a physical trophy was brought in to celebrate those teams, however, complete season dominance has been harder to find.
