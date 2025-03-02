Panthers Acquire Veteran Defenseman From Blackhawks
The Florida Panthers are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions and are bolstering their roster ahead of the trade deadline. Multiple reports have indicated that the Panthers are adding defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.
In exchange for Jones, the Panthers are sending 23-year-old goalie Spencer Knight and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Blackhawks.
Jones still has five years remaining on his current contract earning him $9.5 million annually. The Blackhawks will retain $2.5 million of the average annual value, putting the Panthers on the hook for just $7 million on an annual basis through the 2029-30 season.
The Blackhawks signed Jones to an eight-year extension in July of 2021, with the contract starting ahead of the 2022-23 season. Jones will be 35 when the contract comes to an end.
It’s been a tough year for the Blackhawks as they continue to struggle at the bottom of the Western Conference rankings. Jones has appeared in 42 games with seven goals and 20 assists for 27 total points.
Over the course of his 12-year NHL career, Jones has played with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Nashville Predators. In 839 career games played, Jones has 97 goals and 335 assists for 432 total points.
Jones’ contract carries a full no-move clause, but it was made clear earlier in the week that he was open for a trade.
Knight joined the Panthers organization as one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL but has struggled to find solid footing. Only at the age of 23, Knight has plenty of time to get rhythm and become a full-time NHL regular.
In 80 career games played, Knight has a 44-25-7 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average. This year he holds a 12-8-1 record.
Along with Jones, the Panthers are also acquiring a fourth-round draft pick at the 2026 NHL Draft.
