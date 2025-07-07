Panthers Winger Wants to Finish Career With Team
The Florida Panthers are still in celebration mode following their second straight Stanley Cup championship. The kings of the NHL are on top of the world, and after the organization extended three of their top players before hitting free agency, the whole team is thinking three-peat.
The Panthers have become a highly sought-after destination for top players in the league. They've attracted and retained marquee players like Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart, and each has become a crucial piece of their championship runs. Tkachuk is under contract until the summer of 2030, and Reinhart is under contract until 2032. While neither needs a new deal anytime soon, they've each made it clear that they want to spend their careers in Florida. Reinhart recently spoke with DJ Siddiqi at RG about never wanting to sign anywhere else.
"Yeah, I’m going to be 37 when my deal is up," he said. "Hopefully there’s another one coming."
The Panthers have no intentions of moving Reinhart any time soon. To defend their Stanley Cup title, they'll need their top goal scorer in elte form again in 2025-2026. For now, Reinhart and his teammates just want to celebrate their Cup win and enjoy the summer before the defense begins.
"Another Cup—I think the more we enjoy the second Cup, the better off we’ll be going for three," he said. "You gotta enjoy moments like this."
Reinhart has certainly enjoyed the moments lately. In four seasons with the Panthers, he's reached or surpassed 30 goals each time. During the 2023-2024 campaign, he set a career-best of 57 goals and 94 points. He followed that up with 39 goals and 81 points in the regular season, and 23 points in 21 playoff games. That type of production is why the Panthers brought him in, and it's likely what will keep him in Florida for the rest of his NHL career.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!