Jets Winger Ready for Next Step
The Winnipeg Jets lost a valuable member of their team when winger Nikolaj Ehlers departed the organization and signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. The former first-round pick has recorded 20+ goals eight times in his NHL career, leaving a sizable gap in the team's top six.
While the Jets haven't stated this publicly, their plan feels obvious. The organization is turning to 23-year-old Cole Perfetti to replace Ehlers. Entering his fourth full season with the NHL club, Perfetti has improved in each of his previous three campaigns.
Now, Perfetti must take one more step. Last year, he recorded a career-high 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points in 82 regular-season games. It was an excellent progression from the former 10th-overall draft pick, but without a valuable 20-goal scorer in the lineup, the more offensive burden falls on Perfetti's shoulders.
The first thing he must do is eclipse the 20-goal mark. The playmaking forward has developed an acute passing skill. He's hyper-aware in the offensive zone and has an eye for open sticks. His best plays are often setting up his teammates' scoring chances, but now he must become a bit more selfish. Perfetti possesses a strong and deceptive wrist shot but defers to a pass in most situations. If he can jump on some of his own chances and let the puck fly, it could help him reach a new level of offensive production.
Perfetti will also have more opportunities and ice time to make a difference, and he must take advantage of them. While he moved up and down the lineup in 2024, he should be a permanent fixture on the top two lines in 2025-2026. He should see his ice time shoot up from the 15 minutes he averaged last year closer to the 20-minute mark as a top winger in the lineup. The talent and determination must take over from there. If he can surpass the 60-point mark this upcoming season, he will have accomplished the team's unspoken goal of stepping into the void left by Nikolaj Ehlers.
