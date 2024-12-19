Report: Former Champion Makes Return For Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray hasn’t played in an NHL game in well over a year, but he might be getting his chance before 2025 arrives. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the wheels are in motion for Murray to return to the NHL and play with the Maple Leafs.
Murray spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, but was injured for all but three games. In 2022-23, he played 26 games at the NHL level, but was injured for a good chunk of the season.
“Sounds like it is Matt Murray time in Toronto,” Friedman tweeted. “Readying to make his first NHL appearance since April 2023.”
Murray signed a new one-year deal with the Maple Leafs organization this past offseason and started the year with the Marlies. Playing behind Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz, and even prospect Dennis Hildeby, it seemed like a long shot Murray would get another chance at the NHL.
A long-term injury to Stolarz may have been enough to open the door for Murray. In six games with the Marlies this year, Murray has a 4-1-2 record with a .931 save percentage and 1.85 goals against average.
Stolarz is set to undergo a procedure on his knee and will be out for at least a month.
Murray has the pedigree to be an NHL netminder. He seemed primed to be the future of goaltending for the Pittsburgh Penguins when he led them to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, all while retaining rookie status. Since then, however, thigs just haven’t clicked for Murray.
The NHL hasn’t been kind to Murray since securing a pair of Cup rings, but he might be ready for a huge return to form in Toronto.
In 272 games played between the Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators, Murray holds a 146-86-24 record with 15 shutouts, a .910 save percentage, and 2.79 goals against average.
