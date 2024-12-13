Maple Leafs Make Goalie Move Following Injury
During the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, it was announced that goalie Anthony Stolarz would not be returning due to a lower-body injury. Following the contest, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said they didn’t have any updates at the moment and would know more at a later date.
About 12 hours after it was announced Stolarz would not be returning to the game, the Maple Leafs have reportedly recalled goalie Dennis Hildeby from their American Hockey League roster.
Hildeby played a pair of games in the early stages of the season securing a 1-1-0 record. At 23 years old and six-feet-seven inches, he’s the top goalie prospect in the Maple Leafs’ system.
Stolarz left the contest against the Ducks after just one period. He stopped seven of eight shots faced and was not credited with the win. Joseph Woll came in relief and made 19 saves to secure the victory.
In 17 appearances during the 2024-25 season, Stolarz has a 9-5-2 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals against average. He signed a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs this past offseason and pretty quickly stole the starting role from Woll.
Stolarz and Woll split time pretty evenly, though and have fairly similar numbers. In 11 games played, Woll has an 8-3-0 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average.
The duo of Stolarz and Woll is one of the top goalie pairs in the NHL and helping lead the Maple Leafs to an 18-9-2 record for 38 standings points, atop the Atlantic Division.
There hasn’t been any further update on Stolarz, but the recall of Hildeby doesn’t bode well for the situation.
