Rangers Not Done Making Moves
The New York Rangers' difficult season continues. The team made their second big move of the season after trading captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. They followed that up by sending former second overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken.
That's two big trades for the Rangers as they try to salvage their season. For most teams that would be enough lineup juggling, but for the Rangers they might not be. TSN and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun said that he believes the Rangers aren't done making moves this season.
"Certainly between now and March 7th, I don't think he's done," LeBrun said. "The Rangers have been really the biggest disappointment of the season in the NHL."
If LeBrun's beliefs are true, there are a few Rangers that make sense for the team to move on from. The first is winger Chris Kreider. When the team let it be known that former Trouba was available, they also made it clear that the veteran winger was also available.
The 33-year-old Kreider has been with the organization since the team selected him in the 2009 NHL Draft. He's been a consistent 30-goal scorer for the team over his tenure, with 314 goals in 843 NHL games. Kreider has another two seasons left on his current deal that pays him $6.5 million.
Another name to keep an eye on is pending restricted free agent defenseman K'Andre Miller. He makes $3.87 million on his current deal and is looking for a raise on his next contract. He's had a tough season in New York and there's a sense that the team is open to moving him as well.
It's a rough time for the New York Rangers. With the team free falling in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings, they have to try everything then can to stop the bleeding. With the organization still needing answers, expect another move from the Rangers before the Trade Deadline.
