Maple Leafs Goalie to Undergo Knee Procedure
The Toronto Maple Leafs have had an unexpectedly solid year from their goalie duo of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. Despite the success, the Maple Leafs will be without Stolarz for at least a month.
Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced that Stolarz will undergo a procedure on his knee. Stolarz was originally moved to injured reserve following an early exit against the Anaheim Ducks, but there was no information on the severity of his lower-body injury.
Treliving said there is no structural damage to Stolarz’s knee, but a loose body must be removed from the area. According to the Maple Leafs’ GM, it looks like a “little pebble.”
The Maple Leafs are expected to be without Stolarz for four-to-six weeks as he recovers.
Playing in his first season with the Maple Leafs and first career campaign as a starting goalie, Stolarz has appeared in 17 games with a 9-5-2 record. With a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals against average, he has essentially taken the mantel as starting goalie in Toronto.
While Woll will likely get the bulk majority of the starts while Stolarz is out, top goalie prospect Dennis Hildeby was recalled to serve as backup.
Hildeby has appeared in three games in 2024-25 with a 2-1-0 record, .875 save percentage, and 3.68 goals against average.
Woll has played in 12 games with am 8-4-0 record, .918 save percentage, and 2.24 goals against average.
The Maple Leafs currently sit atop the Atlantic Division, but just barely. Their 19-10-2 record gives them 40 standings points, the same as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
