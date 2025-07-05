Former Blackhawks Star Excited for New Chapter With Jets
After two years away from the NHL, former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews wasn't sure if he'd ever return to hockey.
Toews, 37, dealt with numerous health issues over his final years in the Windy City. He missed the entire 2020-21 season while battling Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, then played just 53 games in 2022-23 due to long COVID. He left the Blackhawks after that season to focus on his health, but never officially retired.
That opened the door for Toews' hometown Winnipeg Jets to reach out to him, and once they did, he knew where he wanted to be.
“It really got to a point where I couldn't see myself wearing any other jersey,” Toews told reporters at a press conference on Friday. “To me it wasn't rational at all. It was more of an intuitive thing where it just felt right. You can go over the million reasons why… I just knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do, so it felt good every step of the way. I'm really excited to be a part of it."
Toews scored 372 goals and 883 points in 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, and was the team's captain for the vast majoriy of that time. Most notably, he helped lead Chicago to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Though his time with the Blackhawks ended on a bit of a sour note, the chance to represent his hometown team has filled him with an excitement he hasn't felt in years.
“There was a little while when I didn't want to give too much thought to hockey and tried to get it off my mind," Toews said. "But as I got closer and started thinking I could play again, you know... I don't know. It was hard to really see myself wearing any other jersey. I think day by day, this is becoming more real and it will as we get closer to the season, too, and I'm looking forward to it. It's an exciting time and it's another fresh opportunity.”
