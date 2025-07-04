Two Options for Blackhawks Superstar's Next Contract
The Chicago Blackhawks are in the early stages of negotiating a new contract with their top player. Connor Bedard is entering his third season in the NHL, and it's also the final season of his entry-level deal. The Hawks need their budding superstar around as they try to claw back into Stanley Cup contention.
Thankfully, the Blackhawks and Bedard both want to finalize a deal. The team's general manager recently stated that the two sides are discussing a deal, but there's no pressure or deadline to finalize an extension. As they hammer out the final version of the contract, let's dive into what Bedard could expect to make with his next deal.
Option 1: Massive Extension
The first option facing the Hawks and Bedard is a massive extension. Bedard will likely seek maximum dollars to sign for that long, but the Blackhawks have the means to make that happen.
The issue likely lies in the space between where each side wants to go. Bedard will likely point to his 0.85 points per game average since joining the league, a number that exceeds the likes of Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, and Utah Mammoth winger Dylan Guenther.
All three signed deals within the last year and a half. Guenther makes just over $7 million, Tkachuk makes $8.2 million, and Johnston signed for an annual cap hit of $8.4 million. Bedard is younger, has scored over 60% of his points at even strength, and is still just 19 years old. His camp can easily point to Johnston's yearly salary as a starting point and the minimum he'd accept on an eight-year contract.
An eight-year deal has been discussed between these two sides; there's no doubt about it. The biggest stumbling block is Bedard's willingness or unwillingness to commit for that long.
Option 2: The Bridge
If the length of the deal is the main disagreement, the two sides could opt for a shorter deal of around three or four years. That may be the better option for both. It could allow Bedard to make a higher annual salary, as the Hawks are closer to the cap floor than the ceiling. It would also put Bedard in a position to cash in again before he turns 25. The Hawks could bide their time while keeping their burgeoning superstar happy and well-paid.
All things considered, I think a shorter team contract is more likely. Put Connor Bedard for a four-year deal worth $36 million before next season begins. That would give him an annual salary of $9 million and under contract until the summer of 2030.
