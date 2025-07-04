Matthew Schaefer Reveals Goal With Islanders
It’s already been an extremely successful offseason for the New York Islanders, but they may have an even bright future on their hands. The Islanders walked away from the 2025 NHL Draft with three first round picks, including Matthew Schaefer as the first overall selection.
Prospect/development camp is underway for most teams across the NHL, including the Islanders, where Schaefer has already expressed how much he enjoys the atmosphere.
“I just love this place,” Schaefer said. “I could see myself being here for a long time. I want to be here forever.”
Schaefer didn’t outright say he wants to be an Islander for life, but it certainly sounds like he wouldn’t mind that opportunity. Still just 17 years old, Schaefer will need some time before making noise at the NHL level, but he’s already pretty happy with his new hockey home.
A defenseman from the Erie Otters, the Islanders have been nothing but a world class organization for Schaefer. When drafting him first overall, they stitched a pink cancer ribbon on his jersey to honor his late mother, Jennifer.
Schaefer kissed the ribbon and couldn’t hold back the tears as he hit the stage to greet NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Jennifer died of breast cancer in February of 2024.
The 2024-25 season was tough for Schaefer, as an injury also kept him to just 17 games with the Otters. That didn’t slow his production or hurt his draft stock, though. In those 17 games, he picked up seven goals and 15 assists for 22 total points.
Schaefer, along with fellow first round picks Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, have a chance to do something special on Long Island. With a new general manager at the helm in Mathieu Darche, the Islanders are looking to change their culture and strive for Stanley Cup contention.
