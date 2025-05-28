New Blackhawks Coach Expects Greatness From Franchise Center
When Jeff Blashill accepted his new job as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, he knew what his primary objective would be: helping franchise center Connor Bedard reach the next level as a player.
Of course, that's a task he's more than willing to take on.
"I think Connor's going to get to another level," Blashill said at Tuesday's introductory press conference, per NHL.com. "I don't think there's any question because like other superstars in this league, he has the drive, the want, to be the very, very best he can be."
"There's zero doubt of the ability that he has. When you watch him with the puck on his stick, both his ability to shoot pucks and his ability to create plays and make passes is really, really elite. There's zero doubt about that."
Bedard, the number one pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and one of the most hyped prospects this century, has shown great promise throughout his first two seasons, notching 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) in 150 games and winning the Calder Trophy in 2023-24. However, he has not yet realized his full potential due to the lackluster team around him, as his minus-80 career rating shows.
It will take time for the Blackhawks to build a roster that properly supports Bedard, but they know how crucial it is for his development.
"Working toward Connor's strengths will be important," Blashill said. "Making sure you're stopping on pucks, making sure your changes are great, making sure you're (taking) short shifts, all those things lead to the development side of a winner. Then there's also the development side of continuing to find ways to separate yourself. In Connor's case, how can he separate himself with the puck to create a little bit more space, because when he has space in the offensive zone, he's excellent as we stand here today."
The Blackhawks have a good deal of young talent alongside Bedard. Forward Frank Nazar, 21, and defenseman Alex Vlasic, 23, are already key contributors. Meanwhile, defenseman Artyom Levshunov, 19, leads an exciting group of prospects yet to make the jump to the NHL on a full-time basis.
"I just think it's a group of young guys who are really, really talented at each position and that's a very unique thing," Blashill said. "Again, does that mean there's not work ahead? No. We've got a lot of work ahead to make sure we're teaching the right fundamentals and habits it takes on a daily basis to become the two-way players that are needed to win championships that you see in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs right now."
