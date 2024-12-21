Penguins' Kris Letang Excited for Return of Former Roommate
In one of the more surprising trades to this point of the 2024-25 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins re-acquired defenseman P.O. Joseph from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations. While the trade takes Joseph away from his brother in St. Louis, he returns to a familiar organization with the Penguins.
Not only is Joseph returning to a familiar situation, but he may also even be moving back in with a veteran Penguins defenseman. During his first stint in Pittsburgh, Joseph lived with fellow Montreal native Kris Letang.
Before Joseph can move back in, though, there may be some debts that still need to be paid off.
“He’s got a past due amount from two years ago,” Letang said when discussing Joseph’s living situation. “I’m collecting interest before he moves in.”
Overdue bills or not, Letang is excited to see his former roommate return and is hopeful he can help push the red-hot Penguins more in the right direction. The Penguins are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and are slowly working their way back toward an Eastern Conference playoff spot.
“I think last year he finished on a pretty strong note,” Letang said. “He was playing tons of minutes… whether it’s offensively or defensively he can chip in.”
Letang himself has been doing a great job of brushing off a slow start and finding a nice rhythm offensively. In the last 11 games, Letang has five goals and five assists for 10 total points, five points of which have come on the power play.
Joseph had played 23 games this season with the Blues, but was going to be pushed out of the lineup in St. Louis. The Blues acquired Cam Fowler from the Anaheim Ducks, essentially forcing Joseph off the ice.
No matter the pit stop in St. Louis, Joseph should slide right back into the Penguins organization as if he never left.
“I think it’s a good fit here,” Letang said. “Can’t wait to see him play.”
