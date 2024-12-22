Canucks Superstar Responds to Rumored Issues With Teammate
The Vancouver Canucks are currently holding down a Western Conference wild card spot, but a bit of a soap opera might be brewing in the locker room. Rumors of a rift between superstars Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller have become the center of attention with the Canucks.
Some of Pettersson’s and Miller’s Canucks teammates and coaches have spoken on the situation saying everyone will continue to work with the team in mind. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman even spoke on the rising tensions on Saturday Headlines.
“It’s not new to people that follow the Canucks that [Miller] and Pettersson have a unique relationship.”
As for Pettersson himself, he says there isn’t a rift to be rumored about. After their overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, Pettersson was asked about his relationship with Miller.
“That’s still going?” Pettersson asked. “I don’t know why people still try to make s--- up.”
Friedman stated during Headlines that the Canucks assumed they both got past their differences after standout years in 2023-24. Pettersson had a down year, but still notched 34 goals and 89 total points. Miller had a career year with 103 points (37G-66A) in 81 games played.
The Canucks had what it took to make a deep playoff run last year, but were ousted in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers. They made it through the opening round over the Nashville Predators with a third string goalie, Arturs Silovs.
After accusing people of fabricating a tense relationship, Pettersson refused to answer any other questions regarding his relationship with Miller.
Trade rumors have sprouted regarding Miller, but president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford made sure to deny any sort of speculation.
The world may never know the truth about much or how little Pettersson and Miller get along, but like head coach Rick Tocchet said, everyone must focus on the team first.
“You don’t have to play PlayStation together.”
