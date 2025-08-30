Expectations for Golden Knights Superstar Duo
The Stanley Cup contention window remains wide open for the Vegas Golden Knights. The 2023 Stanley Cup winners enter the 2025-2026 campaign as one of the top contenders to knock off the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers.
The Golden Knights have even more hope with the arrival of superstar winger Mitch Marner. He and top center Jack Eichel are slated to become the new top duo in the NHL. Two 100-point scorers joining forces for Vegas is the ultimate source of optimism, but what are the expectations for this pairing in their first season together?
How Quickly Will Chemistry Develop?
The biggest possible obstacle to this new partnership is how quickly they can develop chemistry. On the optimistic side, both players have a wealth of experience playing with elite linemates. Marner arrives after playing the majority of his ice time with top-end forwards like Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and William Nylander. He knows how to fit into a line where he’s not the focal point and still deliver at well over a point-per-game pace.
Eichel has experience playing with talent, but this is a new level of linemate. Since the Golden Knights acquired the star center, he’s played with wingers like captain Mark Stone or Tomas Hertl or Ivan Barbashev. All three are 30-goal scorers at some point in their careers, but Marner is in an entirely different category or offensive player.
What that means is these two might start slow to begin their first season playing together. Each is used to driving the play and chance creation of their line, so learning how to create that together and feed off of one another is time consuming. Don’t be surprised or discouraged if they don’t come out of the regular season gate firing on all cylinders. They will get there.
Someone’s Gotta Shoot!
The one potential issue to figure out is a rather simple one. Who will shoot the puck? Both Eichel and Marner possess incredible shooting abilities, but they are each more known for their playmaking ability. That was evident last season, with Marner reaching 100 points mostly due to his 75 assists and Eichel recorded a career-best 94 points on the back of 66 helpers.
Neither player can compromise their playmaking and passing skills to fuel the Vegas offense, but they each will need to become a bit more selfish in order to finish the plays each one will start. Marner recently spoke to NHL.com about his excitement to play with Eichel and specifically noted his new center’s elite shooting in addition to his playmaking.
“(Eichel) is obviously an exceptional player, a guy that really moves well up and down the ice, both ends of the ice very responsible," he said. "At the same time, he's got a deadly shot with his vision and playmaking style as well. I'm very excited to start working with him and try to figure out the chemistry quickly and get that rolling.”
While Marner’s compliments are exactly what you want to hear from your newest addition, he might be the one who becomes the new shooter on this line. True, Eichel’s release is excellent, but so is Marner’s. And with a playmaker like Eichel setting him up for the first time in his NHL career, this could be the first time Marner hits the 40-goal mark.
The Expectations
The success of the Golden Knights lies in the performance of their new superstar duo. It’s going to take some time for Eichel and Marner to figure one another out, but once they do it will be off to the races. With each player in their physical prime and a wide open Western Conference race, Vegas’ newest duo has the chance to become a pair of 100-point scorers in the 2025-2026 season.
