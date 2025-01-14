Former NHLer Tony DeAngelo Terminates KHL Contract
After not being able to find an NHL deal for the 2024-25 season, 29-year-old defenseman Tony DeAngelo signed a contract to play with SKA St. Petersburg in Russia’s KHL. After 34 games, however, DeAngelo the team have mutually terminated his KHL contract.
DeAngelo and SKA have agreed to part ways so the offensive defenseman can return home to North America for family reasons. Without a contract a seasons across the world in full swing, it might be a while before DeAngelo hits the ice again with a new team
In his 34 games with SKA, DeAngelo was one of the team’s top performers. In a lineup loaded with former NHL talent, DeAngelo has six goals and 26 assists for 32 total points. He led SKA in defensive scoring and had the third-highest point total on the team.
Before jumping to Russia, DeAngelo played eight seasons in the NHL and became infamous for his off-ice antics. In 371 games played between four teams, he scored 48 goals and 162 assists for 210 total points.
Originally a first-round pick (19th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014, DeAngelo never skated with the Lightning. He made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes in 2016 before going on to play with the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and two different stints with the Carolina Hurricanes.
DeAngelo spent most of his NHL career with the Rangers, playing in 167 games over four seasons.
In 26 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, DeAngelo averages a half point per game with 13 points (1G-12A).
Once again a free agent, it will be interesting to see if any NHL teams give DeAngelo a call or contract before the trade deadline in early March.
