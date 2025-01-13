Canucks in for Tough Negotiations With Surprising Goalie
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Vancouver Canucks had a complicated situation between the pipes. Vezina candidate goalie Thatcher Demko was still recovering from an injury he suffered during the Canucks’ playoff run, while expected backup Arturs Silovs suffered his own injury.
The Canucks didn’t have much choice but to find a steady replacement to start the season, eventually landing on a one-year, $875,000 deal for 29-year-old Kevin Lankinen. Since the start of the season, both Demko and Silovs have returned to full health, but it’s Lankinen who has stolen the show in Vancouver.
In 29 games played, Lankinen has a record of 16-7-6 with a .906 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average with four shutouts. With those kinds of numbers keeping the Canucks afloat, it’s clear that the team would love to sign Lankinen to an extension, as quickly.
According to Rick Dhaliwal on Donnie and Dhali, the Canucks have started talks about an extension, but Lankinen’s camp is going to be patient through the process.
“Multiple sources say the Canucks have talked to his agent… I believe the Canucks would like to do this deal sooner rather than later,” Dhaliwal said. “If you’re Lankinen there are factors to consider.”
Dhaliwal suggests that Lankinen and his team will take their time with negotiations in an attempt to secure a big of a payday as possible. His numbers say he’s the Canucks’ top goalie, the salary cap is expected to take a big jump, and can Demko stay healthy?
“If Demko keeps getting hurt, Lankinen’s worth to the Canucks will be more,” Dhaliwal said. “If Lankinen keeps playing like he is playing, lights out, his price is just going to keep going up.”
With a ton of factors playing into Lankinen’s favor, the Canucks might be in for a tough negotiation process.
“It looks like Lankinen’s camp will take a cautious and patient approach to see if they are going to re-sign,” Dhaliwal said. “I think the Canucks want to do this sooner than later, but it looks like… it’s going to be Lankinen’s camp taking their time.”
The Canucks would love to get Lankinen extended at an affordable number, but with the cap going up, his outstanding play, and teams willing to pay top dollar for useful goalies, they not want to open their pocketbooks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!