Canucks Top Defenseman Nearing Return
The Vancouver Canucks have been without a key defenseman since American Thanksgiving, but he may not be out for much longer. Top defenseman Filip Hronek joined the Canucks at their most recent practice, skating with the team for the first time since his upper-body injury.
Following the workout, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet labeled Hronek as a game-time decision for their next contest against the Winnipeg Jets.
Hronek has missed the last 21 games with an upper-body injury that he suffered in the final seconds of their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In those 21 games, the Canucks have gone 8-6-7, getting outscored 63 to 57.
The Canucks have been dealing with injuries, drama, and inconsistencies all season, yet they still hold a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Through 42 games, the Canucks have a 19-13-10 record for 48 standings points and are currently the West’s second wild card team.
Hronek coming back should add some stability to the Canucks’ blue line, especially as the offense continues to struggle. The Canucks have been led on offense by defenseman Quinn Hughes who has 47 points in 38 games played.
More of a shutdown defenseman, Hronek has a goal and eight assists for nine total points in 21 games played this season.
Even with Hronek returning to the lineup and the team getting healthier on the blue line, it’s still likely the Canucks want to bolster the defense ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline.
