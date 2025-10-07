Former Lightning Forward Signs With Rangers
It was Hockey Opening Night Eve, a night that fans have been waiting for since the Florida Panthers were crowned back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions way back in late June. And now it seems like it is becoming a "turn a professional tryout into a one-year deal" season for multiple players, including one new member of the New York Rangers.
Matt Grzelcyk did that with the Chicago Blackhawks the other day and now it is Conor Sheary's turn. Sheary had been with the Rangers on a professional tryout and now gets a one-year deal and gets to reunite with his former coach.
Sheary gets a one-year prove it deal from the Rangers and likely will be playing in their bottom six but has the potential to jump into their top six. Sheary has 2 Stanley Cup rings as a former member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sheary used to be stapled right next to Sidney Crosby as his right winger and now gets to play for now New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan again. This is Sheary's opportunity to really prove to Sullivan that he can still be the same player that he used to be in Pittsburgh almost a decade ago.
Sheary played 62 total games across two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and was also back and forth with their AHL team the Syracuse Crunch. In those 62 games, Sheary tallied 4 goals and 11 assists.
Sheary did not get much opportunity in the 2024 season with the Lightning as he spent the majority of the year with the Crunch. But being back with Sullivan who knows him well from his Pittsburgh days, might bode well for the veteran.
Sheary will likely have a tough time cracking the top six of the Rangers lineup as they have guys like Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Will Cuylle, and JT Miller among others taking up certain spots. Sheary is really going to have to put up some points in the bottom six or wait for someone to get hurt, to have his top six opportunity.
Sheary is also one of those players that could be sent down to Hartford (the Rangers AHL team) if he has a slow start to the year. Sheary will have to prove himself and quickly.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!