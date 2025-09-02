Former Capitals Star Still Eyeing NHL Comeback
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, former Washington Capitals star forward Evgeny Kuznetsov departed from the NHL to play in his native Russia with St. Petersburg SKA. After just one season back in the KHL, the former Capitals Stanley Cup champion is looking to make a return to the NHL.
Reports earlier in the offseason indicated that Kuznetsov was eyeing a return to North America with multiple teams interested in his talents. As the calendar flips to September, Kuznetsov is yet to sign with an NHL team.
According to Kuznetsov’s agent Shumi Babaev, there is still a bit of interest around the 33-year-old forward. Babaev told Russian outlet championat.com that they’ve had discussions with more than 10 teams across the NHL.
“There are many teams with whom you have already held talks,” Babaev said. “More than 10 clubs. With some it was positive, some refused.”
Babaev did not disclose any of the teams that he had been in contact with, but did note that nothing was imminent.
“There is no news,” Babaev said. “Everything is still at the discussion stage.”
NHL training camps are right around the corner and it’s not far-fetched to say Kuznetsov can still make a difference in the league. In 39 games last year with St. Petersburg, he notched 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 total points.
Kuznetzov played alongside Montreal Canadiens star youngster Ivan Demidov before he made the jump to the NHL. The connection between those two made Montreal a possible destination for Kuznetsov.
Not only would Kuznetsov have a previous chemistry with Demidov, but he would fill an area of need for the Canadiens.
The Canadiens are looking to improve their second line center position, and Kuznetsov would fit the bill perfectly, even if it’s on a short-term deal.
Kuznetsov spent most of his 11 NHL seasons with the Capitals, winning the Cup with them in 2018. In 723 regular season games with the Capitals, Kuznetsov scored 171 goals and tallied 397 assists for 568 points.
Before the end of the 2023-24 season, Kuznetsov was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes where he played 20 regular season games. In that time, he picked up just seven points (2G-5A).
Kuznetsov may have shown signs of aging before departing from the NHL, but he might still have enough left in the tank to help lead the right team to glory.
