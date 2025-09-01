Four Landing Spots Remain for Ducks RFA Center
The Anaheim Ducks are stuck in a contractual negotiation with restricted free agent Mason McTavish. The organization’s former third-overall pick is in need of a new deal, but the progress made is very little. September has arrived, and with training camp now weeks away, the speculation is only ramping up surrounding the 22-year-old center.
Finding confirmed information on the Ducks and McTavish’s negotiations has proved challenging, with both sides keeping a lid on the details. What’s clear is that time is running out and a potential holdout is on the horizon. As long as that is the case, a trade remains a possibility and these organizations make the most sense as a landing spot for McTavish.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins want to return to the postseason after a disappointing 2024-2025 campaign. Acquiring a player like McTavish would be a huge addition for a lineup starved for offensive depth. The Bruins have a future number one center in recently drafted James Hagens, but having McTavish as the interim number one and eventual second-line pivot would rapidly speed up their rebuild.
Detroit Red Wings
The team most linked to the young center this summer is the Detroit Red Wings. They have an obvious need at the second-line center position and they have salary cap space to utilize, making them an easy fit to see. Behind captain Dylan Larkin, there is a question mark hanging over the center position. Marco Kasper is expected to take on second-line duties, but McTavish is undoubtedly an immediate and long-term improvement. They have the assets to make this happen, and it feels like a no-brainer for the Red Wings to heavily pursue.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens have previously been linked to McTavish, and it makes a ton of sense. They need another top-six center and McTavish fits ideally into their rising youth movement.
The big challenge for the Canadiens in this hypothetical is extending McTavish. PuckPedia projects them to be nearly $6 million over the salary cap as September begins, making an extension for McTavish incredibly difficult to accommodate.
Vancouver Canucks
I foresee McTavish heading to the Eastern Conference in a potential trade, but the Canucks are the team in the West to watch. Like the other teams on this list, they need a reliable and productive second center, and McTavish would be a tidy solution in Vancouver.
The list of suitors for the 22-year-old center has to be long, but these four organizations are the most sensible landing spots. Coming off a 22-goal and 52-point campaign, McTavish is entering the next phase of his offensive production. The right team can capitalize and have a still rising top of the lineup forward before the 2025-2026 season begins.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!