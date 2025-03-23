Golden Knights Have One of NHL's Most Underrated Breakout Stars
Vegas Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev is the least talked about 30-goal scorer in the NHL this season. The 24-year-old Russian winger is enjoying a breakout offensive campaign in his first full campaign in the league and is a huge piece of the team's plans for the postseason and into the future.
The breakout season for the Golden Knights forward shouldn't come as a huge shock, however. Vegas saw top-six potential in him from the moment they drafted him in the 2019 NHL Draft. After letting him ply his trade in Russia for a few years post draft, he exploded on the scene in North America.
During the 2021-2022 season in the American Hockey League, Dorofeyev showcased his elite shot and finishing abilities. He netted 27 goals and 52 points in 63 AHL contests and put himself in line for an NHL opportunity.
Last season was a glimpse into his talent. Over half an NHL season, he recorded 13 goals for the Golden Knights and raised the expectations for himself in 2024-2025.
He's met and exceeded those expectations this year. One way he's done so is relying on his powerful shot. According to NHL EDGE statistics, he's consistently firing heavy shots. He's recorded three shots this season between 90 and 100 miles per hour (mph), ranking in the 95th percentile of all NHL skaters. In addition, he's recorded 24 shots between 80 and 90 mph and 62 shots between 70 and 80 mph. Both of these rank in the 90th percentile among all NHL skaters this season.
And the Golden Knights figured out how much of a weapon he is on the power play because of that lethal shot. He's netted 12 goals with the man advantage this season, ranking second on the team.
With the postseason looming, Dorofeyev becomes even more important. The Golden Knights have their top of the lineup players ready to roll. Players like Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Tomas Hertl are all playing at a high level. Having another 30-goal scorer in Dorofeyev makes this team even more dangerous come playoffs. It's the least talked about breakout campaign in the NHL this season, but the Golden Knights' winger is having perhaps the most important breakout in the league.
