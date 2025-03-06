Breakaway on SI

Golden Knights Re-Acquire Forward From Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights reunite with one of their first stars in a deal with the New York Rangers.

Jon Alfano

Jan 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Reilly Smith (91) looks for a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Reilly Smith (91) looks for a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
In this story:

An original "Golden Misfit" is back in Sin City.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired veteran forward Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers. In return, the Rangers receive forward prospect Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick, which the Golden Knights previously acquired from the San Jose Sharks. New York is also retaining 50 percent of Smith's $5 million salary, saving Vegas a bit of valuable cap space.

Smith, 33, joined the Golden Knights during their expansion draft in 2017, though they didn't technically pick him. Instead, the Florida Panthers traded him to the Knights in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick, essentially just to get his five-year, $25 million contract off the books.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith skates against the Florida Panthers
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) skates with the puck during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

That move backfired tremendously, as Smith became a key part of Vegas' early success. In seven seasons with the Knights, the Mimico, Ontario native scored 286 points (124 goals, 162 assists) in 399 regular-season games. He also had 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 88 playoff games in a Vegas uniform.

After the Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup (over the Panthers ironically) they traded Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins to clear cap space. The Penguins then traded him to the Rangers on July 1, and now he's made his way back to the Knights.

Smith may not be the player he once was, but he can still provide secondary scoring for a team that would really appreciate it. He has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 58 games this season, so he can still be a valuable piece in Vegas.

Besides, it's definitely a feel-good moment for Smith to return to the team he became a cult hero with.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/News Feed Page