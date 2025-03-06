Golden Knights Re-Acquire Forward From Rangers
An original "Golden Misfit" is back in Sin City.
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired veteran forward Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers. In return, the Rangers receive forward prospect Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick, which the Golden Knights previously acquired from the San Jose Sharks. New York is also retaining 50 percent of Smith's $5 million salary, saving Vegas a bit of valuable cap space.
Smith, 33, joined the Golden Knights during their expansion draft in 2017, though they didn't technically pick him. Instead, the Florida Panthers traded him to the Knights in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick, essentially just to get his five-year, $25 million contract off the books.
That move backfired tremendously, as Smith became a key part of Vegas' early success. In seven seasons with the Knights, the Mimico, Ontario native scored 286 points (124 goals, 162 assists) in 399 regular-season games. He also had 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 88 playoff games in a Vegas uniform.
After the Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup (over the Panthers ironically) they traded Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins to clear cap space. The Penguins then traded him to the Rangers on July 1, and now he's made his way back to the Knights.
Smith may not be the player he once was, but he can still provide secondary scoring for a team that would really appreciate it. He has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 58 games this season, so he can still be a valuable piece in Vegas.
Besides, it's definitely a feel-good moment for Smith to return to the team he became a cult hero with.
