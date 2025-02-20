Hall of Fame Penguins Broadcaster Dies at 76
Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster and long-time Pittsburgh Penguins play-by-play voice Mike Lange died on Wednesday at the age of 76.
A native of Sacramento, California, Lange began calling Penguins games in 1974 and didn’t stop for nearly 50 years, officially hanging up the headset in 2021. Over the course of his career, Lange called games for some of the greatest players to ever lace a pair of skates.
From Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Lange saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in Penguins’ history.
Over the course of his career, Lange called all five of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championships in 1991, 1992, 2009, 2016, and 2017.
The Penguins made an official statement on the death of Lange, saying he “was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by the players and coaches and beloved by the fans.”
Lange was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 with the Foster Hewitt Award. More than just being a great play-by-play voice for the Penguins, Lange became well-known for his legendary calls and one-liners.
Lines like “Michael Michael motorcycle” or “Buy Sam a drink and get his dog one, too” were just a couple of the many lines Lange had ready in his back pocket at all times. “It’s a hockey night in Pittsburgh” is a slogan coined by Lange that is still used on every Penguins game day.
Lange was as integral to the Penguins organization as the players on the ice. Over the years, he became just as legendary as them, too.
In 2019, the Penguins renamed the press box at PPG Paints Arena to the Mike Lange Media Level, to honor the franchise icon.
One of Lange’s most notable lines was “Elvis has just left the building,” which he often used for big Penguins wins. Instead of Elvis, this time it’s a true legend that is leaving. The Penguins and the entire hockey world will miss Lange and is calls.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!