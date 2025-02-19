Team USA Identifies Potential Injury Replacements
With the United States facing injury troubles at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team is turning to the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres for potential reinforcements.
Team USA sustained multiple injuries to their top players in the final two preliminary round games, and their status for the gold medal game is up in the air.
Due to this looming question, Devils defenseman Brett Pesce and Sabres center Tage Thompson have been tabbed as injury replacements. NHL and Minnesota Wild writer Michael Russo provided some context on the move.
Both Pesce and Thompson will travel to Boston for the final game. The catch is that neither can officially join, practice, or play for the United States unless their lineup is left shorthanded. Currently, USA has 12 forwards available and six defenders, leaving no room for Pesce and Thompson.
"Thompson can only play if they go below 12 forwards, Pesce 6 defensemen," Russo wrote. "Each team has been hit with illness this tournament."
Illness and injuries have plagued Team USA all tournament long. Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes withdrew shortly before the tournament began. His name was floated as a potential injury replacement, but after some back-and-forth, he is remaining with the Canucks.
Then, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy sustained an upper-body injury. To make matters worse, the injury also led to an infection that needed to be addressed. He was sent to Massachussets General Hospital for treatment and was also knocked out of the tournament.
Top forwards Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are also banged up entering the gold medal game. Matthew missed their final round-robin game against Sweden, and Brady recently missed practice due to illness. Both are intent on playing, but there's no doubt they will be fighting to be 100%.
In the case someone else cannot play, the United States has options. Both Thompson and Pesce are well-respected veterans. Thompson is one of the best pure goal scorers in the NHL and Pesce is a stay-at-home blue liner that makes every goalie behind him more comfortable.
Whether or not they will get the chance to play, however, remains up in the air just 24 hours before the Canada, United States rematch.
