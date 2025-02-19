Team USA Gives Injury Updates on Multiple Key Players
Team USA was hit with some pretty significant injuries ahead of their 4 Nations Championship game, but things may be looking up for the United States. After missing the final round-robin game against Team Sweden, Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA captain Auston Matthews were present for a team practice.
Matthew’s brother, Brady, left that game early as a precaution but was not with the rest of his Team USA teammates at the latest practice.
Following the workout, Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk both said they are feeling much better and will be ready to go for the 4 Nations championship game, which is a rematch with rival Team Canada.
According to Matthew Tkachuk, Brady “is saving everything he has for tomorrow night,” nearly confirming he’ll be ready to go against Canada. “I’m very confident he’ll be at his absolute best.”
The Tkachuk brothers have been huge pieces of the Team USA lineup through the first three games of the 4 Nations Face-Off. They both picked up two goals in the United States’ opening game against Team Finland, with Matthew adding an assist and Brady laying eight hits.
In the second game, against Team Canada, both Tkachuks were held from the scoresheet, but were still instrumental in the win. They both fought in the opening nine seconds of the game with Brady adding six more hits to his total.
Matthew took himself out of the contest in the third period with a lower-body injury and was held from the final round-robin game to continue to heal.
In that game, Brady suffered a lower-body injury and left after just five shifts. Before exiting the game, he managed to record three more hits in 1:55 of ice time.
Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan stated that he expects Brady Tkachuk to lace up for the championship game and was held from practice because he isn’t feeling well with an illness.
The only player totally out of the lineup for the championship game is defenseman Charlie McAvoy who suffered a shoulder injury and infection. He is being held in a Boston-area hospital.
