Hall of Famer Joe Thornton Joins Sharks Front Office
The San Jose Sharks have made some changes to their front office, with one very notable addition. The Sharks announced that long-time player and Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Thornton will join their staff as a player development coach and hockey operations advisor.
Thornton spent 15 of his 24 NHL seasons as a key member of the Sharks, and was their captain between 2010 and 2013. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 Class and had his No. 19 retired by the Sharks in late 2024.
As a member of the Sharks, Thronton scored 251 goals and 804 assists for 1,055 points. He retired with 1,539 points (430G-1,109A) split between four different teams. Thornton also suited up for the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.
Thornton was one of the eight updates the Sharks made to their front office. Former NHLer Thomas Vanek also joined the Sharks staff as a hockey operations advisor.
The Sharks have spent the last two seasons as the bottom-ranked team in the entire NHL, but are looking forward to a bright future. With Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Yaroslav Askarov ready to lead a charge of youngsters, the Sharks are hoping to quickly turn into Stanley Cup contenders.
Despite being one of the best playmakers of all time, Thornton never won the Stanley Cup as a player. He’ll look to etch his name on the chalice as a front office face.
