Sharks Honor Franchise Icon With Jersey Retirement Ceremony
it's hard to find a better player in the history of the San Jose Sharks than Joe Thornton. "Jumbo," as he was affectionately called throughout his playing days, is second for most points scored with the organization, racking up 1,055 points over nearly 15 years with the organization.
In recognition of his incredible career and accomplishments with the Sharks, the organization honored Thornton and his family by retiring his jersey number in a beautiful ceremony. The Sharks went all out for the affair, inviting fellow teammates of Thornton's and some beloved San Jose alumni to celebrate the event.
As Thornton took the podium for his speech, the arena had a rock concert feeling and sound as they welcomed their former MVP back to center ice. Jumbo embraced the applause and even encouraged the crowd to keep it going.
"San Jose," he shouted. "Give me that love!"
And the San Jose faithful surely did.
Thornton's acceptance speech for the honor was a beautiful one as well. He thanked the San Jose organization, his family, his teammates, his wife, and his children, in a wonderful balance of humor and heartfelt memories and language.
The Sharks then showed a tribute video before raising his number 19 to the rafters as he and his family stood together on the ice and watched its ascent.
Thornton had a Hall of Fame career and that was largely due to his tenure in San Jose. One of the highlights of his time there was when he recorded the single-season scoring record for the Sharks. During the 2006-2007 campaign, he notched 22 goals and a whopping 92 assists for a franchise record 114 points. It was one of 10 seasons when the American-born center averaged a point per game or better.
All in all, Thornton finished his career with 1,714 NHL games played. One of the greatest playmakers to ever lace up his skates, he scored 430 goals, 1,109 assists, and 1,539 total points. He sits 14th on the NHL's all-time scoring list and goes down as one of the greatest San Jose Sharks to ever live.
