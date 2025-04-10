Sharks Rookie Already Earning Superstar Status
San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini had the best offensive night of his career in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The teenage phenom notched his first hat trick and added two assists for the first five-point night of his young career.
The performance from the Sharks center was a display of the elite potential Celebrini possesses. Still just 18 years old, the British Columbia native has 24 goals and 62 points in 66 games and is second in the rookie scoring race. Not only is he a candidate for the Calder Trophy as the top rookie, he's continuing to preview what life could soon be like for San Jose.
Celebrini is quickly becoming a superstar in the NHL, and this five-point outing was the latest step in that direction. While the Sharks are still at the bottom of the league standings and trying to build up their organization, their top player is cemented in the rookie center. Over his first NHL season, he's consistently added more to his arsenal and become more effective.
One area in which Celebrini continues to improve is around the net. In their game against the Wild, he was constantly driving to the front of the net and being rewarded for his efforts. His strong lower body is reminiscent of Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby, allowing him to outmuscle opponents in tight spaces and get into position.
All three of his goals against the Wild were scored right around the crease and illustrative of his deep toolkit. He showed his ability to find soft spots in coverage on the first goal, executed a perfect give-and-go for his second, and displayed his magically quick hands in tight for the hat trick goal.
Celebrini is the next superstar in the NHL. His rookie campaign has showed just how high the ceiling is for the Sharks forward. With his five-point outing, he's solidified that he is the player to lead the Sharks into their next championship window.
