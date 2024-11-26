Blues Honor High School Student Shot After Game
A Missouri high school hockey player is in critical but stable condition after being shot following a game in St. Louis. 16-year-old Colin Brown was riding home with his father when a stray bullet struck him while driving northbound on interstate 55.
Brown’s father, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Illinois State Police, took him to a local hospital for medical attention and an investigation from authorities has been opened. Police are looking for video evidence of the crime scene as homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Brown is a junior at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, and they released a statement on the incident.
“We were saddened to learn of the senseless violence committed against our CBC brother, Colin Brown ‘26. We ask for prayers for Colin, his family, and for the medical team overseeing his care and recovery. When faced with challenges, we, as a Lasallian community, derive our strength from each other. We will rally around and support Colin and his family in this difficult time. Men for Tomorrow. Brothers for Life."
The NHL’s St. Louis Blues also released a statement urging fans to keep Brown and his family in their thoughts and prayers.
“The hearts and minds of the St. Louis Blues organization are with Affton Americans and CBC’s Colin Brown and his family, friends and teammates,” The Blues tweeted. “Please keep Colin in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Police believe there were witnesses to the tragic event and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
