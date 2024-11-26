NHL Sets Hearing for Devils Forward
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier will have a hearing after a cross-checking incident against the Nashville Predators. In the third period of the Devils’ 5-2 win, Meier cross-checked Predators’ rookie forward Zach L’Heureux, catching him in the face.
The Devils were already winning 4-2 at the time of the incident, and Meier was given a cross-checking penalty and game misconduct. Meier had already recorded an assist on the Devils’ second goal of the game and recorded five total shots.
Meier hit L’Heureux with multiple cross-checks after a whistle had blown on a play. The first one landed on L’Heuruex’s chest, but the second one went up and caught him square in the face.
After a review of the five-minute major penalty, officials deemed Meier’s actions worthy of a game-misconduct.
Following Meier’s cross-check, a massive scrum ensued. L’Heureux crawled out of the brawl, and appeared to be injured on the play. The cross-check drew blood from his face and he did not play another shift in the game.
Earlier in the third period, L’Heureux scored the Predators’ second and final goal of the game. In 17 games played of his rookie season, he has two goals and three assists for five total points.
A hearing for Meier opens up the possibility of a suspension for the cross-check to the face.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!