Report: Senators Shopping Core Forward
The Ottawa Senators had aspirations of a playoff run heading into the 2024-25 season, but after 21 games, they are once again near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. With a 9-11-1 record through 21 games, the Senators might be opening the door for huge changes within their lineup.
Early reports have indicated that the Senators might focus on a move within their young core, but Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli added a specific name to the chopping block. Servalli says the Senators are taking calls on 25-year-old forward Josh Norris.
“I was told over the weekend the Sens have been in conversation about making a major shakeup involving Josh Norris,” Seravalli said on the DFO Rundown. “If they’re shaking things up and moving things around, Josh Norris apparently has come up in conversation.”
Norris has put together a solid season in 2024-25 with eight goals and six assists for 14 total points in 21 games played. He’s on pace for 54 points which would be just one shy of his career high for a single season.
As a first-round pick (19th overall) of the Senators in 2017, Norris is looked at as a key piece to their young core. In a make-or-break season, however, if someone out of that group has to be moved, it’s most likely going to be Norris.
Captain Brady Tkachuk is a valuable asset for the team, Tim Stutzle is leading the team in scoring, and no one can eat defensive minutes like Thomas Chabot.
Norris unfortunately becomes the odd man out, but if the Senators need a wakeup call, he’s the one to go. The added bonus is he could fetch a sizable return for the team, as well.
In 204 career games, Norris has scored 78 goals and 59 assists for 137 total points. He has a ton of talent and plenty of career ahead of him making him an attractive trade chip for numerous teams to have interest in.
