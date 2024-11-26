Report: Hurricanes Searching for Goalie After Injuries
The Carolina Hurricanes entered this season with lower expectations than normal from analysts, but they’ve emerged as a top team in the Eastern Conference through the first quarter of the year. With a 15-5-1 record through 21 games, the Hurricanes are a strong team looking to make a deep playoff run.
That won’t be easy, though, as the Hurricanes are down both of their top two goalies. Frederik Andersen recently underwent knee surgery and is out for about eight to 12 weeks, while Pyotr Kochetkov recently entered concussion protocol with an unknown timeline.
The Hurricanes recently beat the Dallas Stars 6-4 with Spencer Martin in goal, but they may be considering a move to bolster their goalie depth. According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the Hurricanes are “considering their options” at the goalie position.
Weekes did not say if any particular goalie was on their radar, but there are usually more than a few goalies available via trade or free agency at any given moment.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson has previously been linked to the Hurricanes and could be a viable name if they think Kochetkov will be out long-term.
The insight that the Hurricanes are taking a look at the goalie market possibly means they know Kochetkov is going to be away from the lineup for an extended period of time. If it was a quick rebound, they might have been more sure to ride with Martin.
In six appearances this season as the third-string goalie, Martin has a 2-2-1 record with a .854 save percentage and 3.40 goals against average. Those numbers aren’t sustainable in the long-term, but could work for a week or so.
The Hurricanes can’t look at Martin as a solution, however, and will need to find a new name if Kochetkov’s concussion seems serious. They know Andersen is out for a few months, and he's been a top goalie when healthy.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!